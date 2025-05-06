Pakistan’s top Civil-Military Leaders Meet Today in NSC Meeting After India’s Cowardly Attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil-military leadership convened for urgent National Security Committee (NSC) meeting today on Wednesday after India’s missile strikes on Pakistani territory that resulted in civilian casualties. The meeting was called to discuss the escalating security situation, following aggressive actions by India that have sparked widespread condemnation and calls for de-escalation.

NSC session will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and country’s military leaders, including Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and other serv ices chief will attend it with focus on Pakistan’s immediate response and military strategy.

The meeting comes after India launched late-night missile strikes targeting several locations in Pakistan, including Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad. According to Pakistan’s military, the Indian strikes resulted in the deaths of three Pakistani civilians and left 12 others injured. The targets, which included civilian areas and mosques, have been condemned by Pakistan as a “cowardly” act aimed at provoking further conflict.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the missile attacks hit key civilian locations, including a mosque in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East area and several homes near Kotli. “These strikes have targeted civilians, including women and children, and have damaged important religious sites,” said Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of ISPR. “In one case, a mosque was severely damaged, and a child was martyred in Ahmedpur East.”

The attacks have intensified an already volatile situation between the nuclear-armed neighbors, with Pakistan vowing a strong and immediate retaliation.

In response to the Indian airstrikes, Pakistan’s military launched a swift retaliation. Two Indian fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan’s Air Force after crossing the border during the attack. Pakistan’s military also reported the destruction of an Indian brigade headquarters and a checkpost along the Line of Control.

“Pakistan’s response has been decisive and calculated,” said a military official. “We have targeted Indian military positions across the LoC and will continue to take action as necessary to protect our sovereignty.”

US President Donald Trump joined the global chorus of condemnation against India’s military actions, calling the strikes “shameful.” In a post on his social media platform, Trump criticized India’s approach, stating: “India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan is shameful. Killing children and bombing mosques in the middle of the night is not strength—it’s disgrace. The world must not sit back while this happens.”

Trump’s statement adds to growing international concern over the escalating tensions in South Asia, with calls for restraint from multiple global leaders.

Pakistani government has issued high-level security alerts across the country and placed armed forces on full alert. The situation remains fluid, with both sides maintaining a heavy military presence along the LoC. The international community continues to urge both nations to de-escalate and seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis.