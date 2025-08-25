Pm Shehbaz Launches 10m Digital Wallets For Bisp Beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday launched 10 million digital wallets for beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), calling it a historic step towards transparency, financial inclusion, and a cashless economy in Pakistan.

The launch took place with a symbolic palm touch in the presence of federal ministers, BISP officials, and international partners, including GIZ. PM Shehbaz congratulated BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, the BISP team, and partner institutions for introducing a system that would ensure genuine recipients receive financial aid directly and securely.

He said the initiative reflects the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, empowering poor families—especially women—with safe and transparent financial access. Calling BISP “a great initiative for poverty alleviation and job creation,” he stressed the need to further expand its scope.

The PM highlighted that during Ramazan, 78 percent of the relief package was successfully disbursed through digital channels, proving the efficiency of cashless transactions. “Digital payments save time, curb corruption, and increase efficiency—this is the demand of our times,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz also called for linking BISP aid with education and health conditions—such as ensuring children’s school attendance and health initiatives—to create lasting impact. He urged reducing the implementation cycle from 8–10 months to just 4 months.

Paying tribute to the State Bank, IT Ministry, banks, and development partners, he said: “We are not just giving aid, we are empowering families to build the nation.”

Earlier, BISP Federal Secretary Amir Ali Ahmed briefed that the new system will create 10 million wallets using CNICs with biometric verification to prevent fraud. He added that 10 million free SIM cards would also be distributed, with the first phase already launched in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan in partnership with Jazz/Mobilink.

BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid termed the initiative a “landmark milestone” in Pakistan’s social protection journey. She said it empowers over 10 million poor families, especially women, through digital inclusion and literacy, continuing the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and carried forward under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.