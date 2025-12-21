‘Afghan Taliban must choose Pakistan or Fitnatul Khawarij’: CDF Asim Munir draws Red Line

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir issued a blunt and uncompromising warning to Afghan Taliban, saying they must make clear choice between standing with Islamabad or siding with Fitnatul Khawarij, as the country battles rising terrorism.

Addressing National Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, Asim Munir said in unequivocal terms that in an Islamic state, no individual or group has the authority to declare jihad, a power reserved solely for state.

He accused terrorist groups, allegedly supported by Afghan Taliban, of carrying out deadly attacks inside Pakistan, killing innocent men, women, and children. Field marshal revealed that nearly 70 percent of Fitnatul Khawarij fighters are Afghan nationals entering from Afghanistan, reinforcing his demand that the Taliban clearly decide whether they support Pakistan or extremist elements.

The country’s top general said that among Muslim nations, Allah bestowed Pakistan with honor of protecting Grand Mosque. He stressed deep spiritual bond between the State of Tayyaba and Pakistan, noting that the country was created during the holy month of Ramadan.

Referring to Operation Bunyanun Marsus, CDF said divine help was evident on the battlefield, adding that the presence of Allah’s support was felt by every soldier and citizen during the operation.

Field Marshal Munir also spoke on major challenges confronting Pakistan, including terrorism, national security threats, and the country’s emerging and growing role on the global stage.