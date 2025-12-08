‘Pakistan’s next response will be beyond your imagination,’ CDF Asim Munir warns India

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that India must not remain under any self-deception, warning that Pakistan’s future response to any aggression will be “faster and more severe” than before.

Speaking at the newly established Defence Forces Headquarters, Field Marshal reiterated that while Pakistan seeks peace, it will go to any extent necessary to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He termed creation of the Defence Forces Headquarters a “historic and fundamental transformation” necessitated by evolving regional and global threats. The new command structure aims to enhance operational coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force for effective engagement in modern multi-domain warfare.

“Each service will maintain its individuality and operational readiness, but the Defence Forces Headquarters will ensure complete synchronization of all operational matters,” CDF said.

During his address, Field Marshal mentioned regional challenges, particularly India’s posture. He stressed that Pakistan is a peace-loving state but will not allow any assault on national dignity or sovereignty. Pakistan has delivered a clear message to the Taliban administration to choose between supporting Pakistan or backing hostile militant elements. He warned that any facilitation of terrorism against Pakistan would not be tolerated.

Field Marshal Asim Munir affirmed that Pakistan is “invincible” owing to strong faith of its soldiers and the unity of the nation. He vowed that no external force could weaken the country’s defence or resolve.

Earlier, a ceremonial event was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) to mark his appointment as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces. A joint contingent of the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a guard of honour, attended by senior military leadership including the chiefs of the Air Force and Navy.