Nawaz Sharif, Maryam leave for Dubai to distribute wedding invitations

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-N President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, along with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has departed for Dubai to distribute wedding invitations for Junaid Safdar’s marriage.

According to reports, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left from Jati Umra for Dubai today, where they will stay for two days. During their stay, Nawaz Sharif will personally deliver wedding invitations to close relatives and other guests residing in Dubai.

After their stay in Dubai, Nawaz Sharif is also expected to travel to London.