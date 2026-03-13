Pakistan airports authority denies reports of Islamabad airspace closure

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has termed reports about the closure of Islamabad’s airspace as baseless.

According to details, rumors began circulating earlier that Islamabad’s airspace had been closed and flights heading to the airport were being diverted.

In response, the Pakistan Airports Authority clarified that the reports are false, stating that Islamabad Airport is fully operational as usual.

A spokesperson said that flight operations at Islamabad Airport are continuing without interruption and flights are operating according to the normal schedule.

The Pakistan Airports Authority also urged the public not to pay attention to false news, emphasizing that Islamabad’s airspace and airport operations remain normal.