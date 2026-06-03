‘Cross border love’: Pakistani man arrested in Indian occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD – A young man from Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reportedly been detained by Indian forces after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in love of a girl from Indian-occupied Kashmir.

According to media reports, the man identified as Zeeshan from a village near Muzaffarabad crossed into the Uri sector without travel documents to meet a girl named Iram Bano from occupied Kashmir.

Both individuals were later taken into custody by security forces following the incident.

Indian forces stated that the man was arrested in the Uri sector of Indian-occupied Kashmir during a security check. Reports further said that the woman was also detained for questioning after her contact with the man came to light.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources said Pakistan has requested consular access for the detained youth.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has formally written to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs seeking permission to meet him, which could help verify his identity and initiate legal assistance procedures.