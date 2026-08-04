Field Marshal Asim Munir reviews monsoon disaster preparedness during NDMA visit: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), visited the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) headquarters on Monday, where he was briefed on Pakistan’s disaster preparedness and coordinated response arrangements for the ongoing monsoon season, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, NDMA Chairman briefed the army chief on the operational capabilities of the NEOC and its technology-enabled response mechanisms, including “Disaster Lens 2026,” which provides real-time monitoring of the prevailing monsoon situation and other multi-hazard risks.

During the visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the NDMA’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s national disaster management capacity and stressed the importance of maintaining operational readiness, effective inter-agency coordination and a swift response to protect lives and critical infrastructure.

The army chief also reaffirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared to support the civil administration and the NDMA in relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations whenever required, the ISPR added.