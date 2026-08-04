Ex-PML-N MPA Mian Naveed’s alleged Leaked Call abusing Saqib Chadhar goes viral

LAHORE – Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Punjab Assembly Mian Naveed landed at the center of social media storm after an alleged audio conversation, purportedly involving him and woman identified as Sanbal Malik, surfaced on social media.

The authenticity of recording has not been independently verified by Daily Pakistan, and neither Mian Naveed nor the woman publicly responded to viral clip. According to the purported audio, the woman can allegedly be heard asking Mian Naveed to gift her a house and a car. In the recording, she says, “Janu, I only asked for a house and a car.”

The conversation appears to revolve around the woman’s insistence on getting a car before meeting Mian Naveed. She allegedly tells him that gifting a car would not dent his wealth and that he should seek the prayers of poor and deserving people. Referring to herself, she says she is a hardworking woman who deserves support.

لیں جی ایم پی اے ثاقب چدھڑ کے بعد ایک اور ایم پی اے کی کال لیک گھوم پھر رہی ھے اس ایم پی اے سے گھر اور گاڑی دینے کی ڈیمانڈ کی جا رہی اور یہ ایم پی اے ثاقب چدھڑ کو گالیاں نکال رہا pic.twitter.com/NnO61ed6kh — Muzamil (@muzamil_45) August 4, 2026

As conversation continues, the alleged voice of Mian Naveed again asks whether she intends to invite him. The woman replies that she will, but only if her demand is fulfilled.

The voice said to be of ex-lawmaker reportedly says that “if you have Naveed, you’ll have everything,” before and that such repeated demands (of getting lavish gifts) are making her lose her place in his heart. He also claims that his home is already filled with such material possessions.

At end of the leaked conversation, the woman allegedly mentions watching a video involving Saqib Chadhar. The purported voice of Mian Naveed then responds with a sharp reaction and allegedly uses derogatory language while referring to Chadhar.

The audio clip spread rapidly across Facebook, X, TikTok and WhatsApp, triggering widespread debate and speculation. However, no official statement has yet been issued by Mian Naveed or the PML-N regarding the recording.

As of now, the source of the alleged audio remains unknown, and its authenticity has not been verified by any independent authority. Until forensic verification or an official response is available, the contents of the recording should be treated as unconfirmed claims circulating on social media.