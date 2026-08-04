Lahore Traffic Advisory issued for Chehlum Processions as multiple Diversions placed

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala is being observed across Pakistan today with religious devotion and solemnity. Mourning processions and Majalis are being held in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and other cities to pay tribute to the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and those martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

Authorities have implemented comprehensive security measures nationwide, with law enforcement agencies placed on high alert to ensure the peaceful conduct of religious events. Traffic plans have also been introduced in major cities to facilitate participants and minimize disruption for commuters.

Lahore Traffic Advisory

In Lahore, special traffic arrangements have been enforced in connection with the Chehlum processions and the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A.).

چہلم حضرت امام حسینؑ اور عرس حضرت داتا گنج بخشؒ کے شرکاء و زائرین کے لیے ٹریفک ایڈوائزری

– کچہری چوک، بھاٹی چوک اور پیر مکی سے داتا دربار کی جانب ہر قسم کی ٹریفک بند رہے گی۔

– چہلم حضرت امام حسینؑ اور عرس کے باعث 19 مقامات پر ٹریفک ڈائیورژن نافذ کیے گئے ہیں۔

– pic.twitter.com/BBK4qRZUR2 — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) August 4, 2026

According to the City Traffic Police, all types of traffic have been restricted from Kachehri Chowk, Bhatti Chowk, and Peer Maki towards Data Darbar. Traffic diversions have been established at 19 different locations to manage vehicle movement during the religious gatherings.

The traffic police also announced that no small or large vehicle will be allowed to proceed beyond Guru Mandir Chowk along the procession route. Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes, avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas, and cooperate with traffic officials.

Karachi Procession Route

In Karachi, the central Chehlum procession began from the Martin Road Imambargah and proceeded to Nishtar Park, where the central Majlis was scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m.

Following the Majlis, the main procession is set to depart from Nishtar Park at 1:00 p.m. The procession will travel through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father James Road, Mehfil Shah Khorasan, M.A. Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, and Preedy Street before returning via M.A. Jinnah Road to conclude at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah. The procession is being led by the Botraab Scouts.

To maintain smooth traffic flow, Karachi Traffic Police have announced several diversions. Vehicles from Soldier Bazaar, Coast Guards, and Uncle Yasir Chowk are being redirected towards Jubilee. Traffic arriving from Nazimabad is being diverted through Lasbela, Nishtar Road, and Garden, while motorists from Liaquatabad have been advised to use Dak Khana, Old Sabzi Mandi, and University Road.

Similarly, commuters traveling from the Stadium area have been instructed to use New M.A. Jinnah Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, and Shahrah-e-Faisal. Traffic entering the city from the National Highway has been directed via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, and Hasan Square towards the SITE area.