Bise Abbottabad Class 10 Matric Gazette 2026 Download Pdf

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad shared SSC Annual-I (Matric) Results 2026, and students can check results of 10th class annual examination online.

BISE Abbottabad Matric Gazette 2026

<br />

If you are looking for BISE Abbottoabad Gazette, please download alongside the official matric results for comprehensive document with performance of all candidates who appeared in the examinations across Abbottabad Board’s jurisdiction, including Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Kohistan.

The official gazette contains detailed examination records for every candidate, including Student’s name and father’s name, Roll number, School or institution name, Subject-wise marks, Combined SSC Part-I and Part-II marks, Total marks and overall grade, Result status, including Pass, Fail, Absent, Withheld, and other examination remarks.

The document enables schools and students to verify results in one place without searching individual records repeatedly.

Download BISE Abbottabad Gazette

Students and institutions can download the BISE Abbottabad SSC Annual-I Result Gazette 2026 by visiting the board’s official website and navigating to the Results section. After downloading the PDF file, users can quickly locate any candidate’s record using the search function (Ctrl + F) by entering a roll number, student name, or school name.

Check Class 10 Results 2026

Apart from the gazette, BISE Abbottabad has provided multiple options for students to access their results. Candidates can check their marks online through the board’s official result portal by entering their roll number. Students without internet access can also obtain their results via SMS by sending BISEATD followed by a space and their roll number to 8583.

In addition, successful candidates can download their electronic Detailed Marks Certificate (e-DMC), which provides subject-wise marks, grades, and overall performance.

Passing Criteria and Grading Policy

According to BISE Abbottabad, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the matric examination. Candidates failing to meet the minimum requirement in any paper will be declared unsuccessful in that subject.

The board continues to follow its grading system, with A1 (Outstanding) awarded to students scoring 80% or above, A (Excellent) for 70–79%, B for 60–69%, C for 50–59%, D for 40–49%, E for 33–39%, while scores below 33% receive an F grade.