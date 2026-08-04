Nimra Khan explains why she moved her wedding photos on Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Nimra Khan has responded to speculation about her marriage after the removal of some wedding pictures from her Instagram account sparked rumors of a possible separation.

Nimra Khan had announced her marriage in June 2026 and shared pictures from her wedding and Nikah ceremony in Paris with her followers on Instagram.

Recently, rumors about her divorce began circulating after the actress shared a sad reel on social media featuring an emotional message about facing difficult times and standing by oneself.

In the post, Nimra said that even if life becomes challenging, people stop understanding, or support is no longer available, a person should never abandon themselves. She added that when an individual becomes their own source of strength, no one can defeat them.

Following the post, a social media user asked about her well-being and claimed that the actress had also removed her wedding pictures from Instagram.

Responding to the comment, Nimra Khan rejected the divorce rumors and clarified that everything was fine. She said that her wedding pictures were still available on Instagram and explained that she had only moved them down to protect them from the “evil eye.”

The actress also thanked her followers for their concern and prayers.