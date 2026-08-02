Iqra Aziz reveals daughter’s face for the first time, shares her name

Popular Pakistani television actor Iqra Aziz has revealed her daughter’s face for the first time, introducing her to fans through a heartfelt social media post.

Iqra had previously announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram but chose not to show the baby’s face at the time.

In a new Instagram post, the actor shared a series of family photos, unveiling her daughter for the first time and revealing that she has been named Sophia Hussain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

The pictures also feature the couple’s elder son, Kabir Hussain.

Iqra Aziz is married to actor, host and director Yasir Hussain. The couple are parents to two children, Kabir and Sophia.