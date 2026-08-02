Ppp Alleges Attack On Acting Ajk President Latif Akbar During La 31 Muzaffarabad Polling

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday condemned alleged violent physical assault on Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and PPP candidate for LA-31 Muzaffarabad, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, during polling, calling the incident a direct attack on the constitutional order of the state.

The party said it has formally lodged Complaint No. 16 with the Chief Election Commissioner, urging the Election Commission to take immediate notice of the incident and ensure swift legal action against those allegedly involved.

According to the complaint, Ch Latif Akbar was attacked while participating in the electoral process on polling day. The PPP alleged that Yasir Shah, Ahmed Shah and Fawad Shah physically assaulted the Acting AJK President. Calling this incident more than ordinary election-related dispute, the party said an attack on the Acting President of AJK “is not merely an electoral offence; it is an assault on the Office of the President and the constitutional order of the State,” demanding the highest level of institutional response.

For all those saying the @PPP_Org election cell is not recording complaints on time. Here is the latest. Highly condemnable report of violence and physical assault on Acting President Ch Latif Akbar Complaint #16 sent to Chief Election Commissioner.

Expecting action immediately.… pic.twitter.com/sXYLzKUM9P — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 2, 2026

PPP said it has remained in direct contact with the relevant authorities and has been informed that a First Information Report (FIR) is being registered against the three accused, while efforts are underway to arrest them.

In its complaint, the party urged the Election Commission to immediately take formal cognisance of the assault at the highest level, coordinate with the police and district administration to ensure the FIR is registered, keep the accused in custody, and pursue the case to its logical legal conclusion.

PPP also called for enhanced security for Ch Latif Akbar throughout the remainder of polling in LA-31 Muzaffarabad and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged security lapse that allowed the attack to occur, with responsibility fixed on those found negligent.

Calling the incident an attack on the state itself, the PPP appealed to the Election Commission for urgent intervention, stressing that the alleged assault on the Acting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir warrants an immediate and decisive institutional response.

Election Commission and law enforcement authorities had not issued an official response to the PPP’s allegations at the time of filing this report.