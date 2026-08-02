Pakistan Hockey Team build FIH World Cup momentum with convincing Victory over South Korea

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s preparations for upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup gathered momentum as skipper Abu Bakar Mahmood inspired the Green Shirts to commanding 3-1 victory over South Korea in the second Test of the four-match series at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The skipper produced match-winning performance by scoring twice, helping Pakistan secure their second straight win and establish a 2-0 lead in the home series.

South Korea stunned the home crowd by striking first in the 30th minute when Son Dein finished off a well-worked field move to hand the visitors the lead. However, Pakistan wasted little time in mounting a response.

Just three minutes later, Abdul Rehman restored parity with a clinical field goal, shifting the momentum firmly in Pakistan’s favour before the end of the third quarter.

The decisive blow came in the 52nd minute when Abu Bakar Mahmood converted a penalty corner to put Pakistan ahead for the first time in the contest. The captain then sealed the victory in dramatic fashion by converting another penalty corner in the final minute, completing his brace and wrapping up a comprehensive 3-1 triumph.

Mahmood’s influential display earned him the Player of the Match award as Pakistan continued their unbeaten run in the series.

The latest victory gives Pakistan a commanding 2-0 advantage in the four-match contest, with the third Test scheduled to be played at the same venue on August 4.

This series is key dress rehearsal for Shaheens ahead of FIH Hockey World Cup later this month, where the Green Shirts will make their long-awaited return to hockey’s biggest stage after ending their World Cup absence.

The back-to-back victories shows turnaround from Pakistan’s disappointing FIH Pro League campaign, in which the team endured one of its toughest phases by losing all 16 matches without registering a single victory.

Pakistan will launch their World Cup campaign against England on August 14 before taking on Wales on August 17. The group stage will conclude with one of hockey’s biggest rivalries as the Green Shirts face India on August 19 in a high-stakes clash.