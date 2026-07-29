Pakistan appoints Abu Bakr as new hockey captain ahead of World Cup

LAHORE – The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has made a major leadership change ahead of the Hockey World Cup, removing Imad Shakeel Butt as captain and appointing Abu Bakr as the new skipper of the national team.

According to the PHF, Abu Bakr will lead Pakistan in upcoming international competitions. The federation said PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani approved the decision on the recommendation of the Professional Development Committee, while Imad Shakeel Butt will remain part of the squad as a senior player.

The PHF expressed confidence that the combination of Abu Bakr’s leadership, the experience of senior players, and the talent of younger members would help the national team move forward as a united and stronger side.

Abu Bakr will captain Pakistan for the first time in the home series against South Korea on July 30, while the Hockey World Cup is scheduled to begin on August 15.