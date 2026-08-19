Pakistan to host England, Sri Lanka in action-packed home season

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a busy international home schedule featuring Sri Lanka and England from October 9 to November 21.

The home season will begin with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, followed by a seven-match ODI tri-nation series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England. Sri Lanka will later return for a two-match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

Sri Lanka will be the first visiting side, facing Pakistan in three T20Is at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, 11 and 13.

England will then join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the ODI tri-nation series, which will run from October 18 to 31. The first three matches will be played in Rawalpindi before the action moves to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the remaining league matches and the final.

Pakistan will open the tri-series against Sri Lanka on October 18 before facing England on October 20. Sri Lanka will take on England on October 22.

After the move to Lahore, Pakistan will face England on October 25 and Sri Lanka on October 27. The final league match between Sri Lanka and England will be played on October 29, with the top two teams qualifying for the October 31 final.

Following the ODI tournament, Sri Lanka will play a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6.

The visitors will then face Pakistan in a two-Test series, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. The first Test will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.

The Test series will mark Pakistan’s second home assignment in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

The ODI tri-nation series will also be Pakistan’s second consecutive home tri-series. The PCB had previously hosted a tournament involving New Zealand and South Africa ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.