Pakistan, India and Australia drawn in same group for 2027 World Cup

DUBAI – Traditional rivals Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group alongside defending champions Australia for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The 14-team tournament will feature a new three-stage format designed to produce more competitive matches, with greater importance attached to results from the opening stages.

The tournament will begin with a Super Series involving Teams 12, 13 and 14 in a round-robin format. Only the top team will progress to the second round.

The second round will comprise two groups of six teams each. The top three teams from both groups, along with the highest-ranked remaining team across the two groups, will advance to the Super Seven stage.

The #CWC27 groups are locked ⚡🔐 A cricketing extravaganza awaits! How to watch the schedule launch ➡️ https://t.co/Eod5GoN7zW pic.twitter.com/oVg7zVHLNF — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2026

The top four teams from the Super Seven will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the groups at an event in Cape Town marking the one-year countdown to the tournament.

Pakistan, India and six-time champions Australia have been placed in Group A, which also includes Afghanistan, co-hosts Zimbabwe and Qualifier A.

Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, co-hosts South Africa and Qualifier B.

The ICC has confirmed that the 2027 World Cup will be played from October 2 to November 21, although the complete match schedule has yet to be announced.