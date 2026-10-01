Former Pakistan Olympian Khawaja Zakauddin dies at 89

LAHROE – Former Pakistan hockey player and Olympian Khawaja Zakauddin has passed away in Lahore at the age of 89.

Zakauddin represented Pakistan as a forward in 56 international matches between 1958 and 1966, scoring 26 goals during his career.

Born on October 27, 1936, in Jalandhar, East Punjab, Zakauddin was a member of Pakistan’s hockey team at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

He was also part of the Pakistan team that won the gold medal at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo.

Zakauddin helped Pakistan successfully defend their Asian Games title at the 1962 Games in Jakarta and was also part of the team that won a silver medal at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok.

He thus had the distinction of representing Pakistan at three consecutive Asian Games.

After retiring from playing, Zakauddin served Pakistan hockey in various capacities, including coach, chief selector and manager of the national team.

He retired as a Deputy Superintendent of Police from the traffic police in 2009. In recognition of his services to hockey, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

Olympian Tauqeer Dar was his son-in-law, while his four sons, Kamran Zaka, Irfan Zaka, Imran Zaka and Salman Zaka, also played hockey.

Former Pakistan hockey captains and Olympians, including Hanif Khan, Samiullah Khan, Islahuddin Siddiqui, Hassan Sardar, Shehnaz Sheikh, Nasir Ali, Shehbaz Junior, Wasim Feroze, Manzoor-ul-Hassan, Rashid-ul-Hassan and Iftikhar Syed, expressed deep grief over Zakauddin’s death and paid tribute to his services to Pakistan hockey.