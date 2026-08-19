Brazilian football great Roberto Carlos reportedly converts to Islam

Reports have emerged that former Brazilian football star Roberto Carlos has embraced Islam.

The claim was made by Ali Şahin, a member of Turkey’s ruling party, who cited a prominent leader of Brazil’s Muslim community.

According to Şahin, during a meeting with representatives of Brazil’s Muslim community in São Paulo, Sheikh Jihad Hamadeh told him that Roberto Carlos had been in contact with him for some time.

The former footballer reportedly visited Hamadeh around four weeks ago, where he recited the Shahada and embraced Islam.

Şahin shared the news on social media, congratulating Roberto Carlos and praying for peace, good health and prosperity for him and his family. Representatives of several Islamic organisations in Brazil were also present at the occasion.

The 53-year-old Roberto Carlos is widely regarded as one of the greatest left-backs in football history. He spent most of his career at Real Madrid before joining Turkish club Fenerbahçe in 2007.

However, Roberto Carlos has yet to officially confirm reports that he has converted to Islam.