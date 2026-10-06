Pakistan confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UN Secretary-General Guterres

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian award, on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a ceremony held at the President House.

A formal ceremony was held in honour of the UN secretary-general, where President Zardari presented him with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz on behalf of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, members of the federal cabinet and foreign ambassadors attended the ceremony.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The participation of senior government officials and diplomatic representatives highlighted the significance of the ceremony.