Pakistan successfully tests extended-range Fatah-4 missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted a test launch of the indigenously developed extended version of the Fatah-4 Ground-Launched Cruise Missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, the Fatah-4 is equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigation systems, enabling it to engage targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality.

The test also validated additional technical parameters of various subsystems incorporated to improve the missile’s accuracy and survivability, the military’s media wing said.

The launch was witnessed by senior Pakistan Army officers, along with scientists and engineers from the organisation involved in the missile’s development.

ISPR said the president, prime minister, chief of army staff and chief of defence forces, and services chiefs congratulated the teams on the successful test launch.

They also appreciated the technical expertise, dedication and commitment of all those involved in the development and testing of the Fatah-4 extended version, according to ISPR.