Shaan Shahid criticises Pakistani actors wanting to work in India

Senior Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid has criticised actors who aspire to travel to India and work in its entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, Shaan Shahid spoke about the Pakistani film industry and actors who wish to pursue work opportunities in India.

He said some people claim that an actor has no boundaries, but added that those boundaries become clear when someone has to obtain a visa.

“I do not say anything about those who have gone there and danced, sung or done whatever they wanted. It is their life, and they are free to do as they wish,” Shaan said.

He questioned why India would need to hire Pakistani actors when it produces hundreds of actors every month.

“India has around 350 actors emerging every month. Why would they take actors from Pakistan?” he asked.

Shaan Shahid also urged people to consider the situation in occupied Kashmir and said videos documenting the treatment of Muslims under the Modi government were widely available.