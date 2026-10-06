Saudi Arabia opens Family Entry Route for Skilled Workers; Here’s who can join them

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia announced new visa facilitation for skilled foreign workers, allowing eligible expatriates to bring their families to the Kingdom alongside the worker’s employment visa process.

Saudi Ministry of Interior announced that eligible family members of highly skilled foreign workers may receive entry visas while the worker’s employment/work visa procedures are being completed, provided all applicable requirements are met.

The move is being presented as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to improve residents’ quality of life and simplify immigration procedures.

Under the newly announced arrangement, eligible highly skilled workers may bring their husband or wife, children under the age of 25 and unmarried daughters.

The change is that eligible family members do not necessarily have to wait until the worker has completed the entire initial relocation process before their entry visa application can proceed. Instead, the family visa process can be handled alongside the worker’s employment visa procedures, subject to the required conditions.

The announcement changes relocation experience for thousands of highly skilled professionals moving to Saudi Arabia. Previously, workers commonly had to travel to Saudi Arabia first, complete their employment and residence procedures, obtain their Iqama and then begin the process of bringing eligible family members to the Kingdom.

The new announcement does not mean that residence requirements have been removed. Once family members enter Saudi Arabia, their residency/Iqama procedures will still have to be completed in accordance with Saudi laws, regulations and applicable procedures.

Reports and online discussions frequently mention salary figures such as SAR 4,000, SAR 5,000 or SAR 7,000 in connection with family sponsorship. However, these figures should not automatically be said to be a newly announced minimum salary under the October 6 decision.