Plan to give Islamabad special administrative status finalised

ISLAMABAD – Preparations to grant the federal capital, Islamabad, a special administrative status have been completed. Under the plan, the city’s administrative head will be a mayor, and the proposed number of elected members of the administrative unit is between 25 and 30.

According to government sources, a plan to change the administrative and geographical structure of the capital is ready. Islamabad will be made a special-status or model administrative unit.

Government sources said the plan also includes expanding Islamabad’s geographical boundaries.

The proposal under consideration is to include Haripur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with some areas of Rawalpindi, in the federal capital. Areas of Murree district’s NA-51 constituency are also being considered for inclusion.

Reports added that the plan to bring Gwadar or other ports under Islamabad’s administrative structure has been dropped.