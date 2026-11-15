ICC approves schedule for major men’s cricket events through 2035

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council has approved the calendar for future editions of the Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and World Test Championship final, setting out a roadmap for international cricket up to 2035.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the ICC board, which made key calls on the future schedule of cricket’s biggest tournaments.

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled from October 12 to November 12. The next edition will follow in 2030, with England, Scotland and Ireland as joint hosts.

The ICC also approved the 2032 and 2034 editions of the T20 World Cup, with host countries to be announced later. The next four T20 World Cups will therefore be held in 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034.

After next year’s ODI World Cup in South Africa, the 2031 edition will be played in the subcontinent. India and Bangladesh will jointly host the 2031 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which runs from October 9 to November 23.

The ICC has also approved the 2035 Men’s Cricket World Cup, with the host yet to be decided. It is planned for October and November.

The World Test Championship final will continue to be held every two years in June through 2035. England will host the 2029 and 2031 finals, while hosts for the 2033 and 2035 finals will be announced later.

Future editions of the Champions Trophy will also form part of the global calendar, with the 2033 edition scheduled for October.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said global events play a key role in promoting the game and creating new opportunities for players. He said ICC events offer fans and players around the world major occasions in cricket, and that staging them helps spread the sport more widely and gives new talent a chance to emerge.