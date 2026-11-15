Pakistan to host ECO summit in 2027, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan will host the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in 2027.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Dar met ECO Secretary General Dr Asad Majeed Khan in Islamabad on the sidelines of the 30th session of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, the deputy prime minister stressed the importance of regional cooperation, promoting connectivity and further strengthening economic integration. He also highlighted Pakistan’s priorities under the theme “Regional Revival for a Resilient ECO” and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to hosting the ECO summit in 2027.

Dar said Pakistan was committed to strengthening regional cooperation, connectivity and economic integration through the ECO, and that it would host the summit in 2027.

Dr Asad Majeed Khan praised the excellent arrangements for the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakistan’s hospitality. He congratulated Pakistan on assuming the organisation’s upcoming chairmanship and on hosting the Council of Foreign Ministers and the summit in 2027.

The ECO secretary general said the development reflected Pakistan’s importance in regionalism and multilateral cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to maintain close coordination between Pakistan and the ECO Secretariat, ensure effective implementation of agreed initiatives, and advance shared goals of regional development and prosperity.