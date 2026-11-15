Consensus on new provinces will not take long: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said consensus is being built on the creation of new provinces and that reaching it will not take long.

Speaking on a private TV programme, Asif said the political landscape would change rapidly once consensus is reached. He said new administrative units would not threaten anyone’s politics and that the creation of new units or provinces would be a welcome development for Pakistan.

He said political narratives change with time and that the establishment had never asked for talks on new provinces. He added that he did not know the procedure by which new administrative units or provinces would be created.

The federal minister said a new system could emerge in the new year, with all political parties being taken on board, and he hoped a solution would be found. He said all concerns would turn into consensus within weeks.

Asif also said that if the PTI founder agreed, political opportunities could open up for him. He said meetings were showing positive progress and that politics is the art of the possible. He added that Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and other leaders were working to build consensus.