Pakistan’s exports rise 8.8pc to $11.37b in first four months of FY2027

ISLAMABAD – The positive results of the government’s economic policies and measures to encourage the export sector are beginning to show, with Pakistan’s exports recording a notable increase.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country’s exports reached a high of $11.37 billion in the first four months of fiscal year 2027.

The figures show that exports in the first four months of the current fiscal year grew 8.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

In the first four months of FY2026, Pakistan’s exports stood at $10.40 billion, rising to $11.37 billion in the same period of the current fiscal year.

Government measures, effective diplomatic engagement and the promotion of economic cooperation are steering the economy in a positive direction, while joint efforts for economic stability are also improving investor confidence and economic activity.