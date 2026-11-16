Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar continued to command premium in Pakistan’s open currency market, with selling rate of Rs279.5, while the buying rate stood at Rs277.2 on November 16, 2026.

UK Pound was among most expensive major Western currencies, trading at Rs366.17 for buying and Rs372.72 for selling. The euro was quoted at Rs305.97 and Rs310.93, respectively.

UAE dirham stood at Rs75.45 for buying and Rs76.25 for selling, while Saudi riyal was available at Rs73.85 and Rs74.40. These currencies are closely watched because of Pakistan’s substantial remittance flows from the Middle East.

Canadian dollar was traded at Rs193.96 for buying and Rs200.72 for selling. The Australian dollar stood at Rs186.76 and Rs193.69, while the New Zealand dollar was quoted at Rs153.89 and Rs158.44. Chinese yuan was listed at Rs38.55 for buying and Rs38.90 for selling. The Japanese yen stood at Rs1.7198 and Rs1.7893, while the Indian rupee was quoted at Rs2.50 and Rs3.10.