Rs100 prize bond draw today: Check November 2026 winners list

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad office of the National Savings Centre is set to conduct Rs100 prize bond draw today (16 November 2026).

Prize bonds remain a popular investment option in Pakistan, with many hopeful investors eagerly awaiting the quarterly draws for a chance to win lucrative cash rewards.

Every Pakistani citizen is eligible to buy the prize bond that offers a chance to win cash prizes without fear of any loss.

100 Prize Bond Winning amount

The draw will start at 10 am and today could be your chance to win, whether it’s the grand prize of Rs700,000, one of Rs200,000 second prizes, or a third prize of Rs1,000, luck might just be on your side.

100 Prize Bond Draw Winners

The winning numbers of the Rs100 Prize Bond will be shared here as soon as the results are shared by the National Savings Centre.

In Pakistan, tax on prize bond winnings is deducted at source under Section 156 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

According to the applicable tax rates, active taxpayers registered on the Active Taxpayer List (ATL) are subject to a 15 per cent withholding tax on the prize money, while non-filers are required to pay tax at a higher rate of 30 per cent of the prize amount. The tax is deducted before the prize money is paid to the winner.