Tablighi Jamaat Amir Maulana Nazarur Rehman passes away

Amir of Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Nazarur Rehman has passed away after a period of illness, prompting an outpouring of condolences from prominent political and religious figures across the country.

His funeral and burial will take place in Raiwind tonight.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over his demise and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and senior members of Tablighi Jamaat.

Paying tribute to the late religious scholar, Naqvi said Maulana Nazar-ur-Rehman rendered valuable services to the cause of preaching Islam, adding that his contributions would always be remembered.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also expressed grief over his death.

In a statement, Ashrafi said the late scholar’s religious and preaching services would always be remembered with respect and appreciation.