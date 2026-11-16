Pakistan seeks peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Ishaq Dar tells ECO ministerial meeting

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is committed to promoting a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan that is fully integrated into the wider regional framework and maintains peaceful relations with its neighbours, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said.

Addressing the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers, Dar stressed that meaningful progress in regional relations requires Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of neighbouring countries.

He described combating terrorism and establishing a secure and stable environment as essential conditions for sustaining regional economic partnerships.

Dar reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue, reduce tensions and support lasting regional stability.

Highlighting the changing regional landscape and rapid technological developments, the foreign minister emphasised the need to further strengthen regional connectivity and cooperation.

He said Pakistan remained committed to the principles, objectives and vision outlined in the ECO Charter. As a founding member, Pakistan attaches considerable importance to regional cooperation based on sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference and collaboration for shared benefits.

Dar noted that the region enjoys unique geographical significance at the crossroads of South, Central and West Asia. It possesses important markets, abundant natural resources and longstanding trade connections that offer considerable opportunities for economic growth.

He emphasised the need to transform these geographical advantages into stronger economic links and shared prosperity, adding that regional countries must work together to advance economic development and address common challenges.

The deputy prime minister said Pakistan was honoured to assume the ECO chairmanship for 2026–2027 and was committed to making its tenure productive and results-oriented.

He also expressed appreciation to Kazakhstan for leading the organisation in 2025, acknowledging its efforts to promote regional transport connectivity and sustainable development.

Dar said Kazakhstan’s chairmanship had helped maintain continuity in cooperation across key sectors and provided a valuable foundation for the organisation’s future work.

Earlier, at the opening of the meeting, Dar welcomed the visiting delegates and heads of delegations. A commemorative group photograph was also arranged following the arrival of the participating delegation leaders.