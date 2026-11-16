Three Israeli Tech giants in Race to Control Nvidia’s AI Empire after Jensen Huang’s exit

LONDON – US AI giant Nvidia witnessed major losses after CEO affair sparked frenzy in money market and now three Israeli technology executives emerging as possible successors to Jensen Huang.

The leadership uncertainty comes at crucial moment for Nvidia, one of the world’s most influential semiconductor companies and a driving force behind the global artificial intelligence revolution. Israeli media reports have placed Michael Kagan, Eyal Waldman and Johny Srouji among the potential candidates to lead the technology powerhouse. All three have extensive experience in advanced computing, semiconductor engineering and global technology operations, although their professional backgrounds offer distinctly different leadership strengths.

The possibility of a new chief executive has raised broader questions about Nvidia’s future direction, particularly as competition intensifies in artificial intelligence, advanced chip manufacturing and high-performance computing.

Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, spent more than 30 years transforming the company from a graphics processor manufacturer into a dominant force in the global artificial intelligence industry. His reported resignation on November 12, 2026, marked a potentially historic turning point for the semiconductor giant, ending one of the longest leadership tenures in the technology sector.

Following the reported departure, Nvidia’s board appointed longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, placing her in charge of maintaining business operations while the company searches for a permanent successor.

Michael Kagan

Michael Kagan stands out because of his extensive experience within Nvidia and his deep involvement in the technologies powering modern AI infrastructure.

Kagan currently serves as Nvidia’s chief technology officer and has spent decades working on advanced networking systems and high-performance computing technologies. He is known for establishing Israeli networking company Mellanox Technologies in 1999, helping develop sophisticated systems that became essential to modern supercomputers and data centres.

His career became closely connected with Nvidia when the American semiconductor giant acquired Mellanox for approximately $6.9 billion in 2020. Following the acquisition, Kagan joined Nvidia’s senior technology leadership, gaining significant exposure to its operations, engineering programmes and long-term technology strategy.

Eyal Waldman

Eyal Waldman, the former chief executive and co-founder of Mellanox Technologies, represents another possible candidate with considerable experience managing a major international technology company.

Waldman established Mellanox alongside fellow technology entrepreneurs in 1999 and played a central role in expanding the business into a globally recognised supplier of advanced networking equipment. Before founding Mellanox, he worked at Intel and helped establish Galileo Technology, building a professional background that combined semiconductor engineering with entrepreneurship.

Waldman subsequently led Mellanox for more than two decades, overseeing its commercial growth, international expansion and eventual acquisition by Nvidia. His experience in corporate management, business development and strategic decision-making could distinguish him from candidates with predominantly engineering backgrounds.

Johny Srouji

The third prominent Israeli name is Johny Srouji, Apple’s chief hardware officer and one of the most influential figures in advanced chip development. Born in Haifa, Srouji pursued computer science studies at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology before building his career at major American technology companies, including Intel and IBM.

He joined Apple in 2008 and subsequently became a central figure in developing the company’s custom-designed processors. His work contributed to Apple’s transition toward proprietary silicon, an initiative that significantly strengthened the performance and energy efficiency of products ranging from iPhones to Mac computers.

Srouji’s expertise extends across processor architecture, semiconductor technology and the management of complex engineering teams. His potential appointment would represent a different leadership direction for Nvidia, bringing experience from Apple’s tightly integrated hardware and software ecosystem.

One of interesting aspects of emerging succession debate is the professional relationship between Michael Kagan and Eyal Waldman. Both executives helped establish Mellanox Technologies, a company that became increasingly important in the development of high-speed networking systems used in supercomputing and data centres.

Nvidia’s acquisition of Mellanox in 2020 strengthened its position in advanced computing infrastructure and expanded its ability to connect powerful processors across large AI systems. The deal also brought Kagan into Nvidia’s leadership structure, while Waldman’s previous role as Mellanox CEO gave him extensive experience overseeing an independent technology business.

Their shared history created an unusual situation in which two former business associates are now being discussed as potential leaders of the company that acquired their enterprise.

The uncertainty surrounding Nvidia’s future leadership has also drawn attention from Washington, where President Donald Trump publicly suggested former Apple chief executive Tim Cook as Jensen Huang’s replacement.

Trump praised Huang’s achievements and expressed support for Cook, presenting him as a suitable figure to lead the American semiconductor giant. Calling proposed succession, Trump declared that one technology legend should replace another.

Cook, who led Apple through years of international expansion and commercial growth, brings extensive experience in corporate management, global manufacturing networks and relations with international governments. His name adds another dimension to the leadership discussion, although Nvidia has not confirmed that he is being formally considered.

The succession speculation is unfolding alongside growing political scrutiny of Nvidia’s business dealings involving China. Democratic lawmakers have questioned the Trump administration over its approach to restrictions on the export of advanced American semiconductor technology, particularly decisions involving Nvidia’s chips.

The lawmakers have raised concerns about potential national security implications and demanded that government records concerning chip exports and interactions with Nvidia be preserved.