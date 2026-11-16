PTI turns to IHC seeking Bushra Bibi’s Hospital Transfer over Risk of ‘Losing Eyesight’

ISLAMABAD – Bushra Bibi’s legal team approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek immediate hospitalisation after reportedly being warned that a critical eye operation could put her vision at risk.

The development follows meetings involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their legal representatives, during which alarming details about her medical condition reportedly emerged.

Sardar Latif Khosa and Barrister Salman Safdar submitted petition before Islamabad High Court, demanding immediate judicial intervention to ensure that Bushra Bibi receives specialised medical attention outside prison.

Bushra Bibi has been struggling with persistent eye pain and deteriorating vision, raising concerns about the seriousness of her condition and the possible consequences of delayed treatment. The situation reportedly became more concerning when Imran Khan informed his legal representatives during a meeting on November 10 about the gravity of his wife’s health problems.

Further details emerged on November 15, when Bushra Bibi reportedly told her lawyers about the possibility of undergoing eye surgery. However, what has intensified concerns is the reported warning about the potential risks associated with the procedure.

The petition claims that Bushra Bibi was informed by a doctor that she required critical eye surgery and that the operation could potentially result in the loss of her eyesight. These claims have been presented by her legal team and have not been independently confirmed through publicly available medical findings.

The petition also raises questions about the medical response inside prison. According to the legal application, Bushra Bibi initially complained of eye pain and vision-related difficulties but was examined by a doctor only seven to eight days after reporting her symptoms. Her lawyers have highlighted this alleged delay as a major concern, particularly given the possibility that her condition may require surgical intervention. The application maintains that the potential threat to her vision makes timely specialist treatment essential.

PTI legal counsel requested Islamabad High Court to issue directions for Bushra Bibi’s urgent transfer from prison to a reputable specialised medical facility. They have also sought court orders requiring the relevant authorities to produce her complete medical history and treatment records.

The petition specifically calls for comprehensive medical examinations, appropriate surgical arrangements and all necessary facilities to be made available without unnecessary delay. Her legal team has further requested that proper medical supervision, specialist care and post-surgical treatment be ensured to protect her health.

The latest legal move brought Bushra Bibi’s medical condition into focus, with questions now surrounding the adequacy of her treatment in prison and whether urgent medical intervention is necessary.

While the petition outlines potentially serious risks to her eyesight, the actual severity of her condition, the necessity of surgery and the likelihood of vision loss would require confirmation by qualified medical specialists.