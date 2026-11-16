1,500 Prize Bond Top Winners Draw No. 108 – 16 November 2026

HYDERABAD – The draw results of Rs 1,500 Prize Bond are out now after balloting held in Hyderabad today on November 16 2026, and prize bond number 290479 has bagged the bumper prize of Rs3 million, while three other lucky bond numbers have won Rs 1 million each in the second-prize category.

Rs 1,500 Prize Bond Draw 108 Winning Numbers

Besides the major cash rewards, the draw includes 1,696 third prizes of Rs 18,500 each, making the third-prize category the largest in terms of the number of winning bonds.

Prize Category Number of Prizes Prize per Winning Bond First Prize 1 Rs 3,000,000 Second Prize 3 Rs 1,000,000 Third Prize 1,696 Rs 18,500 Total 1,700

In total, the draw carries Rs 37,376,000 in announced prize money, before applicable taxes.

Those whose bond numbers match the announced winners can claim their prize money through authorized National Savings Centres, designated bank branches or State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation offices, subject to the required verification procedures.

The amount received will be subject to applicable withholding tax.

Rs 1,500 prize bond draw is conducted quarterly and remains a widely followed savings scheme in Pakistan, particularly among individuals seeking an opportunity to win substantial cash prizes without surrendering the face value of their bonds.