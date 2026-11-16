100 Prize Bond Top Winners Draw No. 56 – 16 November 2026

FAISALABAD – The results of Rs 100 Prize Bond Draw No. 56 were announced today on November 16, 2026, bringing exciting news for hundreds of prize bondholders across Pakistan as one lucky bond number secured the top prize of Rs.7Lac.

The draw, conducted in Faisalabad, featured a total of 1,203 cash prizes worth Rs 2.499 million, including one first prize, three second prizes and 1,199 third prizes.

Rs 100 Prize Bond Draw Winners

According to the announced results, prize bond number 466105 emerged as the first-prize winner, carrying a cash reward of Rs 700,000. Meanwhile, three other bond numbers, 257675, 395796 and 788581, secured the second prizes, with each winning bond entitled to Rs 200,000.

The draw also included 1,199 third-category prizes, each worth Rs 1,000, providing a wider pool of bondholders with an opportunity to claim cash rewards.

November 16 draw distributed its prize allocation across three categories, with the largest amount reserved for a single first-prize winner. The three second-prize awards collectively accounted for Rs 600,000, while the third-prize category represented Rs 1.199 million in total winnings.

Prize bondholders who participated in Draw No. 56 can verify their numbers against the complete official results issued for the Faisalabad draw. While the first- and second-prize winning numbers have been announced, the full list of 1,199 third-prize numbers is required to determine whether other bondholders have secured a Rs 1,000 reward.

Winners are advised to verify their bond numbers through the National Savings official results and follow the prescribed claim procedure. Prize payments are subject to applicable withholding tax and verification requirements.

Rs 100 prize bond remains one of Pakistan’s most affordable denominations, allowing individuals to participate in periodic prize draws while retaining the face value of their bonds.