ISLAMABAD – The mysterious death of 13-year-old girl Fatima Asghar prompted the arrest of the wife of a serving Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director amid disturbing allegations of physical abuse over circumstances surrounding death of minor girl.

The victim Fatima Asghar died after incident reported on November 14, 2026. Her death becomes subject of murder investigation, raising serious questions about her living arrangements, the nature of her alleged injuries and her possible employment as domestic help.

According to police records, FIR No. 619/26 was registered at Shams Colony Police Station on November 15 under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with intentional murder. The complaint was filed by Fatima’s father, a day after the reported incident. However, the FIR does not name any suspect, leaving the identity of the person responsible for her death officially undetermined.

The investigation attracted further attention amid claims by police sources that the wife of Muhammad-bin-Ashraf, Director FIA Gujranwala Zone, has been arrested in connection with the case. Sources said the woman was expected to be presented before the District Judicial Complex in Islamabad on Monday, November 16.

The 13-year-old girl was living away from her parents and what role she had in the household where she reportedly stayed.

The case has taken another troubling turn following the circulation of photographs on social media allegedly showing marks on Fatima’s body. According to police sources, some of the marks were believed to be burns caused by a clothes iron approximately one month before her death.

Sources have also alleged that the girl’s hair had been cut to a length of around two inches, an act that could raise additional legal questions if carried out without consent.