Vape Sellers, Users face Police Crackdown in Lahore

LAHORE – The worrisome trend of vaping among students and young boys prompted a Lahore Police crackdown and over two dozen individuals have been arrested across four divisions, amid efforts to curb protect young people from addiction.

13 suspects were arrested in Civil Lines Division, seven in Model Town, five in Saddar and one in Iqbal Town. A total of 25 cases were registered during the overnight campaign.

DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran issued strong warning against individuals encouraging students to use addictive products, declaring that strict legal action would continue against those involved. He said safeguarding young people from addiction is responsibility requiring sustained attention from law enforcement agencies, educational institutions and families.

The senior police official also stressed importance of awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate students about the risks associated with addictive substances. He urged parents and teachers to cooperate with police and play an active role in protecting children and young adults.

Lahore Police also reported the arrest of 10 suspects accused of illegally selling sheesha products and vape flavours. Police conducted intelligence-based raids at various pan shops in the Civil Lines area, recovering quantities of sheesha flavours, charcoal, sticks and vaping devices.

Authorities have also called for closer coordination between police, educational institutions and parents, stressing that public awareness and preventive education are essential alongside enforcement measures.