In Letter to 3 Chief Justices, Imran Khan seeks Urgent Medical Treatment over ‘Life-Threatening Conditions’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan penned urgent letter from Adiala Jail to three of Pakistan’s top judges, warning that his deteriorating health has placed his life at serious risk while his wife, Bushra Bibi, faces the possibility of permanent vision loss.

The letter, addressed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court and the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, seeks immediate judicial intervention over alleged medical neglect, prolonged isolation and failure to implement Supreme Court orders.

Khan claimed that his blood pressure recently reached dangerously high readings of 192 and 193, prompting warnings from doctors about the possibility of a brain hemorrhage or heart attack. The former prime minister alleged that his heart had already been affected and that extended periods of solitary confinement were contributing to his worsening condition.

‘Only If I Remain Alive Can I Prove My Innocence’

Jailed Imran Khan claimed that he had lost approximately 85% of vision in his right eye, a condition reportedly highlighted during a meeting with his lawyer in February 2026. He accused prison authorities of failing to arrange adequate specialist treatment despite what he described as an existing Supreme Court directive.

Supreme Court ordered his transfer to Shifa International Hospital within two days on August 18, 2026, alongside the formation of a medical board comprising cardiology and ophthalmology specialists. He maintained that the court’s directions had not been fully implemented, leaving his health vulnerable to further complications.

The former premier also expressed grave concern over Bushra Bibi’s medical condition, claiming that she developed a retinal complication in April 2026 and underwent complex eye surgery. He alleged that she now urgently requires a second operation to prevent permanent damage to her eyesight.

Khan further claimed that her medical records were being withheld and that access to her doctors had been restricted, making timely medical intervention increasingly difficult. He also alleged that he was being confined alone for up to 22 hours daily, with limited access to lawyers, relatives, books and television. He claimed that he had been permitted only four meetings with his lawyers throughout 2026, while Bushra Bibi had been granted just one such meeting.

The former prime minister also complained that court-ordered telephone conversations with his sons were not being facilitated and that his weekly meetings with his wife were repeatedly cancelled. He said a prison medical board had recommended increased family contact and recreational activities for his mental well-being, but the recommendations remained unimplemented.

The former prime minister also expressed concern over his pending appeals, arguing that his urgent medical needs and his wife’s eyesight were not receiving the attention they deserved. “Only if I remain alive will I be able to prove my innocence,” Khan warned, urging the three chief justices to intervene before his condition deteriorates further.