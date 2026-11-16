Pakistani Shoe Brand slapped with Rs 40,000 Penalty for Charging Customer Rs 20 for Shopping Bag

PESHAWAR – For Pakistanis, paying extra for a shopping bag at major retail brands is routine part of shopping, often without a second thought. But one customer in Peshawar refused to accept the additional amount at a footwear brand and decided to take the matter to court.

A minor expense turned into a legal setback for the company, resulting in Rs 40,000 in compensation and fines. Consumer Court Judge Nasrullah Gandapur ruled that businesses cannot make customers bear the cost of promoting their brands through shopping bags displaying company logos.

The decision came after a customer, Sarah Sial, challenged the additional Rs 20 charged by NDURE during a footwear purchase at its University Road outlet in Peshawar. What began as ordinary shopping trip eventually became consumer rights dispute.

Sarah Sial visited NDURE store to purchase shoes. However, the retailer added Rs 20 to her bill for a shopping bag featuring its own branding. Unwilling to accept the additional charge, she approached the consumer court, questioning why customers should pay for bags that effectively advertise the retailer.

After looking into complaint, Judge Nasrullah Gandapur ruled in her favour, directing NDURE to pay Rs 20,000 in compensation to the customer and deposit another Rs 20,000 as a fine into the government treasury. The court also ordered the footwear company to return the original Rs 20 collected from the complainant.

The court observed that a bag with company’s name or logo does more than carry purchased products, terming it marketing medium, giving the business additional visibility wherever the customer takes it.

The judge stressed that the cusotmer visited store to buy footwear, not to purchase promotional material or participate in the company’s advertising activities. The ruling made clear that customers are not marketing agents of retail businesses and should not be required to pay for advertising those businesses.

On these grounds, the court determined that collecting money for shopping bags bearing the company’s branding constituted an unfair trade practice.

The decision brings attention to widespread retail practice in which businesses charge customers separately for bags carrying their logos and promotional designs. Although dispute involved only Rs 20, the court’s decision resulted in financial liability of Rs 40,020, including compensation, the government fine and the refund.