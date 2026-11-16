Hania Aamir fever hits Indian Streets as Fan displays Pakistani Actress’s Picture on Rickshaw

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is making waves across the border once again, but this time, it is not her acting or social media presence grabbing headlines. An Indian fan has taken his admiration for star to another level by proudly displaying her photograph on his rickshaw, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

A clip is doing rounds online showing Indian rickshaw with a picture of Pakistani actress. The heartwarming gesture attracted considerable attention online, with social media users sharing amusing reactions and discussing the growing popularity of Pakistani entertainment stars in India.

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One social media user recalled era when photographs and posters of Bollywood legends Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and Rekha were commonly sold in Pakistani markets, showing popularity Indian cinema once enjoyed among Pakistani audiences.

Pakistani celebrities appear to be enjoying similar fandom across the border, with Hania Aamir emerging as a prominent example of this changing trend. Indian fans also joined online conversation, acknowledging Mere Humsafar star developed big fan following in their country.

Several users praised her charming personality and revealed that she has countless admirers in India. The viral incident shows how showbiz personalities continue to connect audiences across borders despite political differences between Pakistan and India.

Hania Aamir established herself as one of most recognisable television stars through her performances, natural screen presence, and engaging personality.

From Pakistani television dramas to an Indian fan’s rickshaw, Hania Aamir’s growing appeal shows how celebrity admiration can cross national boundaries in the most unexpected ways.