Three officers sacked over irregularities in Sindh Public Service Commission recruitment

KARACHI – Three officers have been dismissed from service over irregularities in recruitment conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

An SPSC spokesperson said the Deputy Director Recruitment, the Assistant Director Recruitment and a Superintendent were dismissed over the irregularities. An assistant in the recruitment section has also been ordered to have two years of increments withheld.

According to the spokesperson, on the chairman’s instructions, the commission’s records were reviewed in detail and the complaints received were verified. Disciplinary action was taken in line with the relevant rules and law after the inquiry and scrutiny of the records.

The spokesperson urged candidates to approach only the SPSC’s official channels for recruitment and other matters.