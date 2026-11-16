Over Half Million Bmw Vehicles Including X Series Models Recalled Over Fire Hazard

LONDON – Several models of German luxury carmaker BMW catch fire without warning, prompting massive recall of vehicles, including popular X1, X3, X4 and X5 models, as users are urged to park their cars away from buildings until the safety defect is resolved.

The auto giant is facing major safety concern in US after authorities warned that more than 720,000 vehicles could catch fire even when parked with their engines switched off. It also raised serious questions about vehicle safety, particularly after it emerged that the same cars had already undergone repairs for a similar technical defect in 2024.

US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed BMW recalls from model years 2012 to 2018, covering several of its most popular luxury sedans, sports cars, convertibles and SUVs. Authorities also advised owners of affected vehicles to park outdoors and away from residential buildings, garages and other structures until the fire risk is addressed.

Investigators traced the potential fire hazard to a faulty electrical connector attached to the vehicle’s water pump. The connector may not have been adequately sealed during manufacturing, allowing moisture to enter the electrical system. This can cause corrosion or an electrical short circuit, increasing the possibility of a fire.

What makes defect dangerous is a vehicle could potentially catch fire while stationary, meaning the risk is not limited to driving conditions. The issue becomes concerning because the affected vehicles were previously recalled in 2024 to address the same water pump-related problem. Despite those repairs, BMW has acknowledged 10 fire incidents potentially linked to the defect, all involving vehicles that had already undergone corrective work.

BMW Models Affected

BMW Model Model BMW 3 Series 2012–2016 BMW 5 Series 2012–2016 BMW Z4 2012–2016 BMW X1 2012–2015 BMW X3 2013–2017 BMW 2 Series Coupe 2014–2016 BMW 3 Series Sports Wagon 2014–2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo 2014–2016 BMW 4 Coupe and Convertible 2014–2016 BMW 2 Series Convertible 2015–2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2015–2016 BMW X4 2015–2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e 2016–2018

The recall comes with another major concern for owners: BMW has not yet finalized a permanent repair solution. Although the company is working to eliminate the defect, customers currently have no confirmed final repair available. BMW assured affected owners that authorized dealerships will conduct the necessary repairs free of charge once a permanent solution is ready.

Vehicles that were previously repaired under the 2024 recall may also require additional corrective work because the earlier intervention did not fully eliminate the potential fire hazard. Meanwhile, owners have been urged to follow precautionary parking instructions rather than assume that previously repaired vehicles are safe.

BMW is expected to send formal recall notification letters to affected vehicle owners in December 2026, informing them about the safety issue and the next steps. Beginning December 25, owners are expected to be able to check whether their vehicles are included in the recall through the US vehicle safety regulator’s online database using their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs).