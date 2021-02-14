Electric cars worth millions destroyed as trailer turns turtle on Sindh highway (VIDEO)

NAWABSHAH – Nearly a dozen expensive imported electric cars were destroyed when a trailer carrying them overturned on a national highway in southeastern Sindh province this week.

Police told local media that the cars were imported from South Korea and were on their way from Karachi to Lahore to be introduced in the South Asian country for the first time. Each vehicle is valued around Rs9 million.

The trailer met with an accident in the Dino Machine area of Nawab Shah district.

As a result, thirteen electric cars flipped over and suffered significant damages.

No loss of life had been reported due to the accident.

A sad news for people awaiting delivery of their MGs. Find specs & features: https://www.pakwheels.com/new-cars/mg/ Credits: Rabab Rashid Posted by PakWheels.com on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Like other parts of the world, Pakistan sees a future in electric cars. Just two months ago, the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first ever electric vehicle policy.

The government is also considering establishing a separate electric vehicle (EV) board, similar to the Engineering Development Board (EDB), in a bid to promote environment-friendly vehicles in the country.

Here are the benefits of Pakistan’s first-ever ... 08:46 PM | 16 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved Pakistan’s first-ever Electric Vehicle ...

BMW has introduced their top-of-the-line electric cars, the i3 and the i8 in Pakistan. Nissan, Hyundai, Audi and Renault are already in talks with the Ministry of Industries and Production for producing locally manufactured electric cars in the country. Audi has launched its e-Tron 50 Quattro in Pakistan in April 2020.