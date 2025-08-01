K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi’s dismissal over harassment suspended by Sindh High Court

KARACHI – Sindh High Court on Friday suspended decision by the provincial ombudsperson to remove K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi from his position over workplace harassment allegations.

The court issued notices to the ombudsperson and the complainant, seeking response on matter. Alvi appeared in court alongside his counsel, Barrister Abid Zuberi, and was directed by the bench to deposit Rs. 2.5 million fine with the Nazir of the Sindh High Court as a conditional measure during the hearing.

The court questioned legal basis of the ombudsperson’s decision, stating, “Where is the law that empowers the provincial ombudsperson to take such action?” The bench also sought a legal explanation regarding the ombudsperson’s authority in ordering the CEO’s dismissal.

This development comes a day after the Sindh Provincial Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment ordered Moonis Alvi’s removal and fined him Rs25 Lac, saying that allegations of harassment against female employee were enough to charge Alvi. The ombudsperson’s report claimed Alvi caused mental distress and workplace discomfort to the complainant, warranting both a penalty and removal from office.

The ombudsperson warned that failure to pay fine within month could result in seizure of Alvi’s movable and immovable assets.

KE chief Alvi denied allegations and termed these allegations “deeply distressing.” He mentioned being professional, holding integrity, and respect in all workplace interactions.

The case drew garnered attention within both corporate and legal circles, raising questions about the limits of ombudsperson authority and the due process in workplace harassment cases.