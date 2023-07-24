Search

PML-N names Ishaq Dar as caretaker prime minister; PPP to pick own candidate

PML-N names Ishaq Dar as caretaker prime minister; PPP to pick own candidate
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has agreed to pick current finance chief Ishaq Dar as caretaker prime minister as the coalition government is set to hand over the reins to the caretaker set-up on the expiry of its term in coming weeks.

Nawaz Sharif-led party decided to field stalwart as part of a larger plan to ensure the execution of the economic policies, and to continue financial commitments made with the IMF.

The move however draws resistance from the PPP, a key member of the ruling alliance, as Dar’s appointment to the coveted role raised questions about neutrality.

Media reports quoting sources familiar with development said there are chances of consensus on the nomination of PML-N key leader for the nomination as political bigwigs are set to meet to discuss the future strategy.

PPP leaders told media that PML-N and other parties have to hold consultations on interim setup, and said no name has been finalized.

PPP formed a consultation committee comprising senior leaders including former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Khursheed Shah, and Naveed Qamar. PPP stalwarts said their party is of view to pick a politician for the coveted post, but stressed consensus among all parties.

PM Shehbaz forms committee to discuss caretaker setup as NA tenure ends next month

