Has PTI's Mehmood Ur Rasheed passed away in jail?

24 Jul, 2023
Has PTI’s Mehmood Ur Rasheed passed away in jail?
LAHORE – Social media was abuzz with reports of Mehmood Ur Rasheed’s death, as unverified reports claimed that he passed away in jail.

As the rumours of former minister’s death rife, jail authorities cleared the air, debunking the death hoax.

Officials said the seasoned politician is currently in Lahore District Jail and is in good shape. Rasheed was however moved to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) over the weekend for an ECG test following approval from the Punjab government.

After the scanning tests, the PTI leader was shifted back to jail on the same day. Officials said the former party leader is being provided with all medical facilities as per the law.

Jail authorities also called on the masses to avoid believing rumours and to catch updates from official sources.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also shared a tweet amid rumors, saying Mian Mehmood suffered severe chest pains in jail, and was taken to the hospital but despite doctors’ advice to keep him under observation, he was forcibly taken back to the jail.

Khan further claimed that his close aide is being subjected to such torture and inhumane behaviour solely for his crime of refusing to renounce PTI.

