Bise Lahore 9th Class Annual Exam Results 2025 Update

LAHORE – Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) is set to announce the results of the 9th-grade annual examinations for 2025 next week.

Students, who appeared from BISE Lahore and other boards, are excited to get their results which will be announced on Ausgust 20 Wednesday. Candidates can now check their results through their respective board’s official websites.

The announcement covers all nine educational boards in Punjab: Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025

For students preferring SMS services, the boards provided specific codes to receive results directly:

Lahore Board: 800291

Gujranwala Board: 800299

Rawalpindi Board: 800296

Multan Board: 800293

Sahiwal Board: 800292

Faisalabad Board: 800240

Sargodha Board: 800290

D.G. Khan Board: 800295

Bahawalpur Board: 800298

Students and parents are advised to visit the official websites or use the SMS codes to get results.