Lahore Board Matric 10th Class Bise Lahore Gazette 2025 Download

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore officially declared results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II annual examinations for 2025. A key highlight for educational institutions and students alike is the release of the Matric Result Gazette 2025, now available here.

The gazette got results of all students who appeared in the Class 10 annual exams under the Lahore board, including school-wise performance, roll numbers, and grades.

Lahore Board Matric Gazette Download

Teachers, school administrators, and students can access the complete gazette by visiting the official BISE Lahore portal. The document serves as a valuable resource for schools to verify and compile student performance data collectively.

In addition to the gazette, students can also view their individual results online by entering their roll number on the BISE Lahore result page. For those without internet access, results can be retrieved by sending the roll number via SMS to 800291.

The SSC Part II results have also been released today by several other boards across Punjab, including BISE Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal.